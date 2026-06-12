Ottawa home built in 1915 sells for $123,000

A 1,178-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1915, has changed hands.

The house at 800 E. Superior St. in Ottawa was sold on May 22 for $123,000, or $104 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 10,154 square feet.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently changed hands:

· At 713 E. Superior St., in April, a 2,139-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $156,000, a price per square foot of $73.

· A single-family residence at 528 E. Marquette St., sold in August 2025, for $140,000.

· In April, a single-family residence at 607 E. Joliet St. sold for $144,000.