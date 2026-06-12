Marseilles home built in 1900 sells for $45,000

A single-family residence located at 980 Ashington St. in Marseilles has a new owner since May 26.

The 896-square-foot home, built in 1900, was sold for $45,000, or $50 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,098 square feet.

Other homes in Marseilles that have recently been sold close by include:

· In June 2025, a 1,108-square-foot single-family residence at 1084 Union St. sold for $30,000, a price per square foot of $27.

· At 764 Union St., in March 2025, a 1,352-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $27,500, a price per square foot of $20.

· A single-family residence at 1299 Ashington St., sold in January, for $25,000.