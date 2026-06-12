Homes at or under $300,000 in DeKalb County in the week of June 1

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week.

In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $300,000 or less.

Here, we provide a breakdown of the top five properties in each area, selected based on their proximity to the desired price range and the most spacious living areas available.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 1, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $282,000

This single-family house underwent a change of ownership in May. Located at 2708 Greenwood Acres Drive, DeKalb, the house was sold for $282,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 2,461 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 22.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $279,000

At $279,000, the single-family residence located at 607 Clayton Circle, Sycamore, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in May. This property, built in 2008, provides five bedrooms and three bathrooms, along with a 900-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on May 12.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $277,000

Priced at $277,000 (equivalent to $195 per square foot), this single-family home situated at 828 Spring Meadow Lane, Malta, was sold in May. The home spans 1,423 square feet of living area, with four bedrooms. The property comprises a 7,405-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on May 8.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $275,000

In May, a residential property located at 618 Anjali Court, Sycamore, changed ownership. The property was sold for $275,000. The deal was finalized on May 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $275,000

Situated at 100 Warren Place, DeKalb, this single-family residence was sold in May for $275,000. The lot size is 12,541 square feet. The transaction was completed on May 8.