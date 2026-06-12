Dixon: Single-family home sells for $171,500

A single-family residence located at 838 North Dement Avenue in Dixon changed owners on May 11.

The 1,203-square-foot house, built in 1946, was sold for $171,500, or $143 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 7,500-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Dixon that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,956-square-foot single-family residence at 815 North Brinton Avenue, sold in February, for $157,000, a price per square foot of $80.

· In March, a single-family residence at 927 North Washington Avenue sold for $106,000, a price per square foot of $69.

· At 201 North Graham Street, in October 2025, a 1,276-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $129,000, a price per square foot of $101.