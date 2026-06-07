Single-family home sells in Oregon for $245,000

A 1,442-square-foot single-family house, built in 1978, has changed hands.

The house at 109 North 13th Street in Oregon was sold on May 12 for $245,000, or $170 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Oregon have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,350-square-foot single-family residence at 109 North Amber Drive, sold in November 2025, for $238,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· In September 2025, a 1,275-square-foot single-family home at 411 North Williams Drive sold for $200,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· At 106 North Mix Street, in March, a 1,232-square-foot single-family home was sold for $176,000, a price per square foot of $143.