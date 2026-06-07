Single-family home sells in Oregon for $182,500

A 1,170-square-foot single-family house, built in 1923, has changed hands.

The house at 307 South 5th Street in Oregon was sold on May 12 for $182,500, or $156 per square foot. This is a single-story house. Additionally, the building has access to a detached garage. The property sits on an 8,353-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oregon have also recently been sold:

· At 313 South 4th Street, in August 2025, a 1,512-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $212,000, a price per square foot of $140.

· A 2,120-square-foot single-family home at 408 South 5th Street, sold in March, for $153,000, a price per square foot of $72.

· In May 2025, a 1,956-square-foot single-family residence at 505 South 6th Street sold for $182,000, a price per square foot of $93.