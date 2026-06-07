Single-family home sells for $424,900 in Joliet

A single-family home located at 3513 Indian Head Lane in Joliet has a new owner since May 14.

The 2,216-square-foot home, built in 2006, was sold for $424,900, or $192 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 8,856 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· A single-family house at 3321 Caroline Drive, sold in April, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $233.

· In January, a 1,396-square-foot single-family residence at 3506 Legacy Drive sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3443 Old Renwick Trail, in March, a 2,561-square-foot single-family home was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $162. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.