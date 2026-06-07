Single-family home in Sycamore sells for $472,500

A single-family home located at 429 Fairway Lane in Sycamore has a new owner since May 8.

The house was sold for $472,500. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April, a single-family residence at 516 Lincolnshire Drive sold for $287,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 520 Home Street, in April, a 1,460-square-foot single-family house was sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 101 East Turner Place, sold in April, for $394,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.