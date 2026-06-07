Shaw Local

News   •   Sports   •   Obituaries   •   eNewspaper   •   Everyday Heroes   •   The Scene   •   175 Years
Real Estate

Single-family home built in 1906 sells for $345,000 in Rochelle

Street view

Street view (Google Street View)

By United Robots

A 3,721-square-foot single-family home, built in 1906, has changed hands.

The home at 522 North 11th Street in Rochelle was sold on May 6 for $345,000, or $93 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Rochelle that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,396-square-foot single-family house at 620 North 9th Street, sold in November 2025, for $187,000, a price per square foot of $134.

· In August 2025, a 1,184-square-foot single-family residence at 924 North 8th Avenue sold for $210,000, a price per square foot of $177.

· At 604 North 7th Street, in October 2025, a 2,367-square-foot single-family house was sold for $244,000, a price per square foot of $103.

Real EstateUnited RobotsRochelleOgle County Front Headlines