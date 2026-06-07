Sale closed in Mendota: $250,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 3895 East 7th Road in Mendota has a new owner since May 21.

The 1,313-square-foot house, built in 1967, was sold for $250,000, or $190 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· At 3898 East 739th Road in Mendota, in May 2025, a 1,568-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $164,000, a price per square foot of $105. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a 2,344-square-foot single-family residence at 761 North 3906th Road in Mendota sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $98. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.