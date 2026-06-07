Sale closed in Huntley: $494,000 for a residential home

A residential property located at 9490 Diana Lane in Huntley changed owners on May 22.

The 4,902-square-foot house, built in 2005, was sold for $494,000, or $101 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,290 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 9711 Aberdeen Lane in Huntley, in April, a 3,837-square-foot residential property was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $151.

· In May, a residential property at 9668 Rainsford Drive in Huntley sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $124.

· A residential property at 5701 Wildspring Drive in Huntley, sold in May, for $326,000, a price per square foot of $199.