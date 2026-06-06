Week of May 25: Best residential property deals in DeKalb County

A single-family home in DeKalb that sold for $155,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $311,528, or $280 per square foot. A total of 18 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,685 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $155,000, single-family home at 3015 Wedgewood Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 3015 Wedgewood Drive in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $155,000. The deal was closed on May 6.

2. $210,000, three-bedroom house at 155 Penny Lane

The single-family house at 155 Penny Lane in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $210,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,262 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $166. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

3. $240,000, residential home at 449 West Lincoln Avenue

The residential property at 449 West Lincoln Avenue in Hinckley has been sold. The total purchase price was $240,000. The transaction was completed on May 5.

4. $245,000, residential home at 223 South Walnut Street

The residential property at 223 South Walnut Street in Cortland has been sold. The total purchase price was $245,000. The deal was closed on May 6.

5. $256,000, single-family home at 228 West Taylor Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 228 West Taylor Street in DeKalb. The price was $256,000. The house has three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 7.

6. $258,000, single-family home at 2405 Glen Circle E

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2405 Glen Circle E in Sycamore. The price was $258,000. The deal was finalized on May 7.

7. $262,500, single-family home at 222 Stiles Street

The single-family house at 222 Stiles Street in Genoa has been sold. The total purchase price was $262,500. The deal was closed on May 6.

8. $265,000, single-family home at 215 North State Street

The single-family home at 215 North State Street in Genoa has new owners. The price was $265,000. The home was built in 1970. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

9. $265,000, single-family home at 330 North Birch Street

The sale of the single-family house at 330 North Birch Street in Waterman has been finalized. The price was $265,000. The transaction was completed on May 7.

10. $295,000, single-family home at 1811 South 7th Street

The single-family residence at 1811 South 7th Street in DeKalb has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000. The deal was finalized on May 7.