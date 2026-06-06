Single-family home sells for $1.5 million in Wheaton

A 3,843-square-foot single-family house, built in 1979, has changed hands.

The house at 606 West Franklin Street in Wheaton was sold on May 12 for $1.5 million, or $390 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,197 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 4 West Union Circle in Wheaton, in May, a 5,988-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.68 million, a price per square foot of $280. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 104 West Jefferson Avenue in Wheaton, sold in April, for $1.23 million, a price per square foot of $384.