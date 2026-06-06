Sale closed in Geneva: $605,000 for a three-bedroom home

A single-family residence located at 326 Charles Street in Geneva changed owners on May 26.

The 1,749-square-foot house, built in 1958, was sold for $605,000, or $346 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,834-square-foot single-family house at 220 North Pine Street, sold in August 2025, for $486,000, a price per square foot of $265. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 521 North Pine Street, in May, a 1,888-square-foot single-family home was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 2,476-square-foot single-family home at 520 North Pine Street sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $303. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.