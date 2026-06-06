Bolingbrook: Single-family home goes for $545,000

A 2,187-square-foot single-family home, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The house at 206 Sparrow Lane in Bolingbrook was sold on May 15 for $545,000, or $249 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 8,840 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In September 2025, a 2,187-square-foot single-family residence at 223 Saffron Lane sold for $513,000, a price per square foot of $235.

· At 194 Silverado Street, in October 2025, a 1,900-square-foot single-family house was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $226. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family home at 305 Chick Evans Street, sold in April, for $815,000, a price per square foot of $239.