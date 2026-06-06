Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County the week of May 25

A single-family home in Rolling Meadows that sold for $396,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County over the last week was $476,649. The average price per square foot was $184. A total of 527 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 7,083 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $396,500, single-family home at 2404 Hawk Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2404 Hawk Lane in Rolling Meadows. The price was $396,500. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 1,077 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $368. The house features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 18.

2. $398,000, condominium at 737 West Washington Boulevard, Apt. 2702

The sale of the condominium at 737 West Washington Boulevard, Apt. 2702 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $398,000. The condo was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on May 18.

3. $399,000, condominium at 119 Fountain Grass Circle

A 1,782-square-foot condominium at 119 Fountain Grass Circle in Bartlett has been sold. The total purchase price was $399,000, $224 per square foot. The condo was built in 2005. The condo has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 18.

4. $400,000, single-family home at 1424 South Fairfield Avenue

A 1,645-square-foot single-family house at 1424 South Fairfield Avenue in Lombard has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $243 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 11.

5. $400,000, four-bedroom house at 148 Wilshire Drive

The single-family residence at 148 Wilshire Drive in Wheeling has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 1,544 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 18.

6. $400,000, residential home at 7256 South May Street

The residential property at 7256 South May Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The home was built in 1976. The house has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 15.

7. $400,000, single-family home at 1544 Towhee Lane

The single-family residence at 1544 Towhee Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,964 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The transaction was completed on May 11.

8. $400,000, condominium at 400 South Green Street, Apt. 409

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 400 South Green Street, Apt. 409 in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,118 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $358. The condo features one bedroom. The deal was finalized on May 15.

9. $400,000, condominium at 1540 North State Parkway, Apt. 14D

The condominium at 1540 North State Parkway, Apt. 14D in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1955. The deal was closed on May 18.

10. $400,000, condominium at 226 North Clinton Street, Apt. 710

The sale of the condominium at 226 North Clinton Street, Apt. 710 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1996. The condo has one bedroom and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 18.