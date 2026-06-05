Sale closed in Crystal Lake: $1.23 million for a residential home

A 10,067-square-foot residential property, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The house at 9315 North Muirfield Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on May 22 for $1.23 million, or $122 per square foot. The house has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building offers five parking spots. Spanning 1.4 acres, the property’s lot features a pool.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 9605 North Muirfield Drive in Crystal Lake, in May, an 8,646-square-foot residential property was sold for $1.22 million, a price per square foot of $141. The home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A residential property at 9560 North Nicklaus Lane in Crystal Lake, sold in May, for $725,000, a price per square foot of $132.

· In April, a residential property at 7513 North Inverway Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $648,000, a price per square foot of $168.