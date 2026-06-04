Joliet: Single-family home goes for $350,900

A single-family residence located at 1004 Ann Street in Joliet has a new owner since May 20.

The 1,976-square-foot house, built in 1999, was sold for $350,900, or $178 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,138 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently changed hands:

· In May, a single-family home at 914 Sudbury Drive sold for $253,500, a price per square foot of $125. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,559-square-foot single-family house at 910 Sudbury Drive, sold in November 2025, for $335,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1105 Belden Way, in September 2025, a 1,853-square-foot single-family house was sold for $346,900, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.