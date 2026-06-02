Single-family home sells in South Elgin for $382,000

A single-family residence located at 162 Wilson Way in South Elgin has a new owner since May 18.

The 1,515-square-foot house, built in 2003, was sold for $382,000, or $252 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in South Elgin have also recently changed hands:

· In August 2025, a 1,024-square-foot single-family house at 165 Ross Avenue sold for $235,000, a price per square foot of $229. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 313 Hollywood Court, in September 2025, a 1,344-square-foot single-family home was sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $246. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,945-square-foot single-family residence at 1452 Raymond Street, sold in September 2025, for $295,000, a price per square foot of $152. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.