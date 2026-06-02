Single-family home sells for $1.15 million in Barrington

A single-family house located at 25605 Blackhawk Lane in Barrington has a new owner since May 18.

The 6,312-square-foot home, built in 2000, was sold for $1.15 million, or $182 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.9 acres.

Other homes that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In February, a 5,642-square-foot single-family residence at 83 South Wynstone Drive in Barrington sold for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $232.

· A 3,837-square-foot single-family home at 407 East Oakwood Drive in Barrington, sold in July 2025, for $675,000, a price per square foot of $176.

· At 25138 North Pawnee Road in Barrington, in November 2025, a 3,285-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $177.