Sale closed in Yorkville: $440,000 for a single-family home

A 1,620-square-foot single-family home, built in 1949, has changed hands.

The home at 7319 Rte 71 in Yorkville was sold on May 18 for $440,000, or $272 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The interior features a fireplace. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 2.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Yorkville have also recently been purchased:

· A 3,465-square-foot single-family house at 52 Oak Creek Drive, sold in February, for $541,500, a price per square foot of $156. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 68 Oak Creek Drive, in April, a 2,826-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $545,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,113-square-foot single-family house at 63 Oak Creek Drive sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.