Cary: Single-family home goes for $760,000

A 3,037-square-foot single-family house, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 28413 West Harvest Glen Circle in Cary was sold on May 15 for $760,000, or $250 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1 acre.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently been purchased:

· In March, a single-family residence at 24867 North Black Walnut Circle sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,282-square-foot single-family home at 24881 North Black Walnut Circle, sold in March, for $900,000, a price per square foot of $274.

· At 28903 West Kristy Lane, in June 2025, a 2,119-square-foot single-family house was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $278.