Wheaton residential properties sales: Sold May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Wheaton reported during the week of May 18. There were 18 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 550-square-foot property on Lorraine Road in Wheaton that sold for $162,500.

Wheaton

· Marion H Mueller Revocable Trust and Mueller to Michael P. Visocchi and Victoria J. Visocchi, a single-family residence 423 West Evergreen Street. $445,000, 1,970 square feet, $226 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Paulius A. Siliunas and Brittany R. Siliunas to Ann Lohmeier, a single-family residence 502 North Blanchard Street. $725,000, 3,060 square feet, $237 per square-foot, five bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Joseph Edward Glassman and Marek Szot to Linnea C. Jessen, a condominium 1474 Timber Trail, Unit D. $260,000, 1,006 square feet, $258 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· John Marcheschi acquired a single-family residence 2043 Spring Green Drive. $770,000, 5,280 square feet, $146 per square-foot, six bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Mark Field and Christine Field to Kanishka Dilusha Legacy Trust and Liyanage Legacy, a single-family residence 107 North Pierce Avenue. $295,000, 2,221 square feet, $133 per square-foot

· David Curtis and Jeffrey A. Hammond to Elizabeth Taddie Larson and Jonathan Charles Larson, a single-family residence 26W055 Cree Lane. $600,000, 2,122 square feet, $283 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Virginia P. Hill to Nancy Cripe, a condominium 100 North Gary Avenue, Apt. 408. $393,000, 1,442 square feet, $273 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· David Fisher and Sarah Fowler to Gail Trent Risner Trust and Risner, a condominium 405 West Front Street, Apt. 207. $313,000, 1,199 square feet, $261 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Elena Morales to Cory C. Westerhoff and Shawn M. Westerhoff, a condominium 1442 Stonebridge Circle, Apt. I8. $210,000, 994 square feet, $211 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Lorraine Investments LLC to Consuelo Campos, a condominium 1000 South Lorraine Road, Apt. 214. $162,500, 550 square feet, $295 per square-foot, one bedroom and one bathroom

· Steven D. Kallmeyer to Jonathan Crail and Rhodalyne Crail, a single-family residence 536 West Evergreen Street. $517,500, 1,892 square feet, $274 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Schulenburg Family Joint Trust and Mark T. Schulenburg to Edward Meek, a single-family residence 4 Union Circle. $1.68 million, 5,988 square feet, $280 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· John H Trifone Living Trust and John H. Trifone to AMY B Treier Trust and Treier, a single-family residence 1017 Tartan Court. $730,000, 2,851 square feet, $256 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Peter Klyachenko and Svetlana Spisovskiy to Matthew Bogovich and Kali Bogovich, a single-family residence 24 Winners Cup Circle. $1.27 million, 5,566 square feet, $227 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Salvador Alcantara and C Alcantara to Rella J. Grubek, a single-family residence 1378 Colonial Square. $730,000, 3,702 square feet, $197 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Philip Ziesemer and Taylor Ziesemer bought a single-family residence 1607 Stoddard Avenue. $525,000, 1,296 square feet, $405 per square-foot

· Nicolas J. Matysik and Kristen T. Matysik to Andrew N. Wodziak and Megan Curi Wodziak, a single-family residence 1551 Briarcliffe Boulevard. $495,000, 1,662 square feet, $298 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Natalie Schultz purchased a single-family residence 309 Brookside Circle. $506,000, 1,452 square feet, $348 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms