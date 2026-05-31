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What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in McHenry County in the week of May 18?

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By United Robots

A residential home in Lake In The Hills that sold for $1.07 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 97 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $368,684. The average price per square foot was $196.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.07 million, residential home at 320 Boulder Drive

The residential property at 320 Boulder Drive in Lake In The Hills has new owners. The price was $1,065,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 5,371 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $198. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 7.

2. $800,000, single-family home at 3204 Justen Farm Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3204 Justen Farm Lane in Ringwood. The price was $800,000. The deal was closed on May 4.

3. $800,000, residential home at 9 Echowood Drive

A 5,680-square-foot residential property at 9 Echowood Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000, $141 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 6.

4. $755,000, residential home at 6805 Burning Tree Circle

The sale of the residential property at 6805 Burning Tree Circle in McHenry has been finalized. The price was $755,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,862 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 4.

5. $730,000, property at 2002 South Il Route 31

A 2,116-square-foot property at 2002 South Il Route 31 in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $345 per square foot. The property was built in 1945. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 7.

6. $657,000, residential home at 8980 Bardwell Lane

A 4,963-square-foot residential property at 8980 Bardwell Lane in Village of Lakewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $657,000, $132 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

7. $645,000, residential home at 1119 Glengary Circle

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 1119 Glengary Circle in Crystal Lake. The price was $645,000. The deal was finalized on May 6.

8. $629,000, residential home at 6 Reedsworth Court

The residential property at 6 Reedsworth Court in Algonquin has new owners. The price was $629,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 4,007 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $157. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 5.

9. $620,000, single-family home at 560 Ellen Court

The sale of the single-family home at 560 Ellen Court in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $620,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,673 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $232. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 8.

10. $615,000, residential home at 2335 Lake Avenue

A 2,092-square-foot residential property at 2335 Lake Avenue in Village of Lakewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $615,000, $294 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The transaction was completed on May 4.

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