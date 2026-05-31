What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Lee County / Whiteside, reported May 18 to 24?

A rural residence in La Moille that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

The county saw a total of 38 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $221,522, or $168 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.3 million, rural residence at 1422 Baseline Road

A sale has been finalized for the property at 1422 Baseline Road in La Moille. The price was $1.3 million. The house was built in 1986 and the living area totals 1,680 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $772. The deal was closed on April 22.

2. $525,000, single-family home at 2547 Reynolds Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 2547 Reynolds Road in Ashton has been finalized. The price was $525,000. The house was built in 1890 and has a living area of 2,716 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $193. The deal was finalized on April 28.

3. $440,000, rural residence at 1764 Wolverine Road

A 1,682-square-foot rural residence at 1764 Wolverine Road in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $440,000, $262 per square foot. The home was built in 1978. The transaction was completed on April 22.

4. $375,000, single-family home at 3501 15th Avenue

The single-family house at 3501 15th Avenue in Sterling has new owners. The price was $375,000. The house was built in 1961 and has a living area of 3,565 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $105. The transaction was completed on May 1.

5. $359,000, condominium at 1117 Melody Hills

A 2,600-square-foot condominium at 1117 Melody Hills in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $359,000, $138 per square foot. The condo was built in 1999. The condo features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 4.

6. $350,000, single-family home at 1934 Philip Drive

The single-family residence at 1934 Philip Drive in Dixon has new owners. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 1975 and has a living area of 2,338 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The deal was closed on April 29.

7. $320,000, single-family home at 3901 19th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 3901 19th Avenue in Sterling. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 1977 and the living area totals 2,138 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $150. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on April 30.

8. $310,000, single-family home at 770 Evelynn Rose Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 770 Evelynn Rose Lane in Dixon has been finalized. The price was $310,000. The home was built in 2014 and has a living area of 1,294 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $240. The deal was finalized on April 30.

9. $310,000, single-family home at 20922 Cattail Road

A 1,998-square-foot single-family residence at 20922 Cattail Road in Fulton has been sold. The total purchase price was $310,000, $155 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The home features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 5.

10. $295,000, single-family home at 321 East Chamberlin Street

A 2,718-square-foot single-family residence at 321 East Chamberlin Street in Dixon has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $109 per square foot. The home was built in 1881. The transaction was completed on April 22.