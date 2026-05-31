What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Bureau County, May 11-24?

A single-family home in Princeton that sold for $370,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County in the past week.

In total, 16 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $175,906. The average price per square foot was $NaN.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 11 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $370,000, single-family home at 2331 East Amelia Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2331 East Amelia Drive in Princeton. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 2003. The deal was finalized on April 28.

2. $315,000, rural residence at 16081 2625 East Street

The rural residence at 16081 2625 East Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000. The home was built in 2013. The deal was closed on April 27.

3. $270,000, single-family home at 102 Oak Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 102 Oak Lane in La Moille has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The transaction was completed on April 29.

4. $255,000, single-family home at 5 Emily Drive

The single-family house at 5 Emily Drive in Spring Valley has new owners. The price was $255,000. The home was built in 2006. The deal was finalized on April 27.

5. $250,000, rural residence at 3118 850 North Avenue

The rural residence at 3118 850 North Avenue in Neponset has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000. The deal was closed on April 30.

6. $245,000, single-family home at 438 South Mason Street

The sale of the single-family house at 438 South Mason Street in Sheffield has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The home was built in 1900. The transaction was completed on April 30.

7. $237,000, single-family home at 715 South Euclid Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 715 South Euclid Avenue in Princeton. The price was $237,000. The house was built in 1856. The deal was finalized on May 5.

8. $203,000, single-family home at 405 North Church Street

The single-family residence at 405 North Church Street in Princeton has new owners. The price was $203,000. The house was built in 1891. The transaction was completed on April 30.

9. $152,500, single-family home at 824 West Marquette Street

The single-family residence at 824 West Marquette Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $152,500. The home was built in 1980. The deal was closed on May 4.

10. $130,000, rural residence at 21882 410 East Street

The rural residence at 21882 410 East Street in Sheffield has been sold. The total purchase price was $130,000. The deal was finalized on May 4.