What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DeKalb County, May 18 to 24?

A single-family home in Sycamore that sold for $1.43 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DeKalb County over the past week.

In total, 17 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county in the past week, with an average price of $363,176. The average price per square foot was $266.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.43 million, property at 26848 Darnell Road

The property at 26848 Darnell Road in Sycamore has new owners. The price was $1,432,500. The property was built in 1889. The deal was finalized on May 1.

2. $483,000, four-bedroom home at 311 Alden Drive

A 1,848-square-foot single-family home at 311 Alden Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $483,000, $261 per square foot. The house was built in 2006. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 1.

3. $460,000, single-family home at 14254 Barber Greene Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 14254 Barber Greene Road in Sycamore. The price was $460,000. The deal was closed on April 29.

4. $400,000, single-family home at 1119 Yorkshire Drive N

A 1,018-square-foot single-family house at 1119 Yorkshire Drive N in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $393 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The house features one bedroom and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 1.

5. $350,000, single-family home at 1247 Daniel Court

The sale of the single-family house at 1247 Daniel Court in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 2008 and has a living area of 2,003 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $175. The home features one bedroom and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 1.

6. $325,000, single-family home at 111 Evergreen Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 111 Evergreen Drive in Kirkland. The price was $325,000. The deal was finalized on May 4.

7. $307,000, residential home at 515 West 2nd Street

The residential property at 515 West 2nd Street in Genoa has new owners. The price was $307,000. The house was built in 1939 and has a living area of 1,700 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $181. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30.

8. $305,000, single-family home at 935 East Garden Street

The sale of the single-family home at 935 East Garden Street in DeKalb has been finalized. The price was $305,000. The deal was closed on May 1.

9. $305,000, single-family home at 247 West DeKalb Drive

The single-family residence at 247 West DeKalb Drive in Maple Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $305,000. The house was built in 2003. The home features one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on April 30.

10. $292,500, condominium at 404 Anjali Court

The condominium at 404 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $292,500. The deal was finalized on May 1.