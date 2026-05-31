Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Kendall County in the week of May 18

A single-family home in Oswego that sold for $1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kendall County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 36 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $404,528. The average price per square foot was $199.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1 million, four-bedroom home at 114 Riverview Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 114 Riverview Court in Oswego has been finalized. The price was $1,000,000. The house was built in 2007 and has a living area of 3,211 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 13.

2. $870,000, single-family home at 16060 Hanson Road

The single-family home at 16060 Hanson Road in Minooka has new owners. The price was $870,000. The home was built in 2012 and has a living area of 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The deal was closed on May 13.

3. $574,000, residential home at 6105 Red Gate Lane

The residential property at 6105 Red Gate Lane in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $574,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.

4. $570,000, single-family home at 12556 Woodview Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 12556 Woodview Street in Plano. The price was $570,000. The house was built in 2004 and the living area totals 2,730 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 12.

5. $542,000, nine-bedroom house at 1836 Aster Drive

A 3,219-square-foot single-family house at 1836 Aster Drive in Yorkville has been sold. The total purchase price was $542,000, $168 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The home features nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 8.

6. $535,000, single-family home at 404 Kent Court

The single-family home at 404 Kent Court in Oswego has new owners. The price was $535,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 2,329 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $230. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 13.

7. $500,000, single-family home at 2208 Grand Pointe Trail

A 2,730-square-foot single-family residence at 2208 Grand Pointe Trail in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $500,000, $183 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 13.

8. $496,000, single-family home at 420 Monterey Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 420 Monterey Street in Yorkville has been finalized. The price was $496,000. The home was built in 2024. The deal was closed on May 13.

9. $493,500, single-family home at 2358 Ferdinand Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2358 Ferdinand Lane in Montgomery. The price was $493,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,240 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 24.

10. $487,000, residential home at 254 South Canal Street

The residential property at 254 South Canal Street in Newark has been sold. The total purchase price was $487,000. The deal was closed on May 8.