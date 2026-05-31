Top 10 most expensive homes sold in DuPage / Cook County, reported May 18-24

A townhouse in Chicago that sold for $4.4 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County during the past week.

In total, 1,702 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $493,694. The average price per square foot was $270.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $4.4 million, townhouse at 539 West Grant Place

The townhouse at 539 West Grant Place in Chicago has new owners. The price was $4,400,000. The house was built in 2026 and has a living area of 6,300 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $698. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 8.

2. $4.1 million, single-family home at 54 Woodley Road

A 7,589-square-foot single-family residence at 54 Woodley Road in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $4,100,000, $540 per square foot. The house was built in 1942. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 12.

3. $4.02 million, single-family home at 119 North Grant Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 119 North Grant Street in Hinsdale. The price was $4.02 million. The house was built in 2016 and the living area totals 7,151 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $561. The home features eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 6.

4. $3.7 million, five-bedroom house at 679 Birch Road

The sale of the single-family house at 679 Birch Road in Glencoe has been finalized. The price was $3,700,000. The house was built in 2021 and has a living area of 5,500 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $673. The home features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 14.

5. $3.49 million, single-family home at 1838 North Wolcott Avenue

A 6,800-square-foot single-family house at 1838 North Wolcott Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,493,750, $514 per square foot. The home was built in 2006. The house features six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 8.

6. $3.25 million, six-bedroom house at 646 Prospect Avenue

A 5,300-square-foot single-family residence at 646 Prospect Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,250,000, $613 per square foot. The home was built in 1898. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 12.

7. $3.16 million, five-bedroom home at 2421 North Janssen Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2421 North Janssen Avenue in Chicago. The price was $3.16 million. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 4,471 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $707. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

8. $2.9 million, single-family home at 861 North La Salle Drive

A 5,630-square-foot single-family residence at 861 North La Salle Drive in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,900,000, $515 per square foot. The house was built in 1886. The house features six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 11.

9. $2.82 million, six-bedroom home at 1228 West Wellington Avenue

The single-family home at 1228 West Wellington Avenue in Chicago has new owners. The price was $2,815,000. The house was built in 2025 and has a living area of 4,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $640. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 13.

10. $2.75 million, single-family home at 875 Gordon Terrace

The sale of the single-family house at 875 Gordon Terrace in Winnetka has been finalized. The price was $2,750,000. The home was built in 1878 and has a living area of 5,687 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $484. The house features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.