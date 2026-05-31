Tinley Park: Single-family home sells for $395,000

A single-family residence located at 6331 Arcadia Drive in Tinley Park changed owners on May 18.

The 1,758-square-foot house, built in 1968, was sold for $395,000, or $225 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with hot water heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,935 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,253-square-foot single-family house at 6307 Honey Lane, sold in August 2025, for $293,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,036-square-foot single-family home at 16759 Forest View Drive sold for $368,500, a price per square foot of $356. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 6318 Barbara Avenue, in May 2025, a 1,269-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $288. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.