Single-family home sells in Naperville for $710,000

A 2,330-square-foot single-family house, built in 1995, has changed hands.

The home at 4711 Snapjack Circle in Naperville was sold on April 9 for $710,000, or $305 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property sits on an 11,426-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Naperville have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,422-square-foot single-family residence at 2303 Kentuck Court, sold in July 2025, for $775,000, a price per square foot of $320. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,439-square-foot single-family home at 4820 Clearwater Lane sold for $680,000, a price per square foot of $279. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2308 Kentuck Court, in July 2025, a 2,744-square-foot single-family home was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $215.