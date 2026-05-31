Single-family home sells for $400,000 in Joliet

A single-family home located at 1415 Ascot Street in Joliet has a new owner since May 14.

The 2,147-square-foot house, built in 2015, was sold for $400,000, or $186 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,928-square-foot single-family residence at 1503 Kempton Street, sold in January, for $373,000, a price per square foot of $193.

· At 1212 Fawnlily Circle, in October 2025, a 1,862-square-foot single-family house was sold for $340,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,623-square-foot single-family house at 1210 Fawnlily Circle sold for $326,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.