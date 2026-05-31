Single-family home sells for $1.5 million in Elmhurst

A single-family house located at 266 West Claremont Street in Elmhurst changed owners on May 7.

The 2,768-square-foot house, built in 1940, was sold for $1.5 million, or $542 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there are two fireplaces. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 10,454-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April, a single-family residence at 300 West Elm Park Avenue sold for $950,000, a price per square foot of $464.

· At 240 West Saint Charles Road, in May, a 1,784-square-foot single-family home was sold for $985,000, a price per square foot of $552. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 409 South Berkley Avenue, sold in April, for $755,000, a price per square foot of $357.