See all residential properties sold in Elmhurst, May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Elmhurst reported during the week of May 18. There were 13 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,226-square-foot property on Oaklawn Avenue in Elmhurst that sold for $815,000.

Elmhurst

· Kellie Martino to Donald Renfrew and Susan Renfrew, a single-family residence 383 West Montrose Avenue. $955,000, 1,512 square feet, $632 per square-foot

· Sloan Property Management LLC to Grzegorz Janowski, a single-family residence 169 South Chandler Avenue. $850,000, 1,836 square feet, $463 per square-foot

· Eric Ryan Stetler and Kelly Janine Stetler to Zachary J. Brooks and Emily K. Brooks, a single-family residence 109 East Madison Street. $1.73 million, 4,295 square feet, $402 per square-foot

· Guy Ulmer and Kerry Ulmer to Nickolas Ernst, a single-family residence 266 West Claremont Street. $1.5 million, 2,768 square feet, $542 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Sanders Revocable Trust to Maxwell T. Huck and Natalie Huck, a single-family residence 593 South Sunnyside Avenue. $795,000, 1,836 square feet, $433 per square-foot

· William Weathers and J Weathers to Ricardo Arturo Villamil and Kari Lynn Villamil, a single-family residence 132 East Gladys Avenue. $510,000

· Christopher J. Madden acquired a single-family residence 330 North Ferndale Avenue. $600,000, 1,934 square feet, $310 per square-foot

· Brendan J. Odonnell and Tamara Farnik to Tianna Marie Laila Rous Trust and Rous, a single-family residence 558 North Oaklawn Avenue. $815,000, 2,226 square feet, $366 per square-foot

· W W. Vankat and Dibartolomeo D. Vankat to Noronha Living Trust and Noronha, a condominium 131 West Adelaide Street, Unit 310. $765,000, 1,708 square feet, $448 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Richard M. Moore, Christina M. Moore and Moore Joint Trust to Kyle Mener and Jordan Mener, a single-family residence 562 South Fairfield Avenue. $2.12 million, 4,286 square feet, $493 per square-foot

· Swipe Cards LLC purchased a single-family residence 228 North Maison Court. $490,000, 1,261 square feet, $389 per square-foot

· Ashley Vazquez and Deshawn Thomas to Edwin Galicia, a single-family residence 192 North Bonnie Brae Avenue. $360,000

· Michael Conti and Kathryn Conti to Jack E. Strellner and Keeley R. Strellner, a single-family residence 240 West Saint Charles Road. $985,000, 1,784 square feet, $552 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms