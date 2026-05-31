Sale closed in Tinley Park: $335,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 17010 88th Court in Tinley Park was sold on May 14, for $335,000, or $220 per square foot.

The home, built in 1934, has an interior space of 1,520 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property is equipped with hot water heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 8,746 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,219-square-foot single-family residence at 8832 170th Street, sold in November 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $283. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 16953 88th Court, in February, a 2,378-square-foot single-family house was sold for $436,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,523-square-foot single-family house at 17007 Westwood Court sold for $356,500, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.