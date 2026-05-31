Sale closed in Orland Park: $505,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 15114 Lilac Court in Orland Park changed owners on May 18.

The 1,828-square-foot house, built in 1972, was sold for $505,000, or $276 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 15132 Larkspur Lane, in March 2025, a 2,149-square-foot single-family house was sold for $422,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,765-square-foot single-family home at 7705 Sycamore Drive sold for $472,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,165-square-foot single-family residence at 7809 Sycamore Drive, sold in December 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.