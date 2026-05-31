Sale closed in Morris: $367,000 for a single-family home

A 3,120-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1974, has changed hands.

The house at 1810 Jana Lane in Morris was sold on April 30 for $367,000, or $118 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Morris that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family residence at 85 Carriage Drive, sold in April, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $144. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 801 Charles Street, in October 2025, a 1,403-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $232.

· In May 2025, a 1,749-square-foot single-family residence at 1802 Charles Street sold for $301,000, a price per square foot of $172.