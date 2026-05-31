Recently sold residential properties in Ogle County: May 18-24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Ogle County reported during the week of May 18. There were 6 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,372-square-foot property on Phyllis Avenue in Rochelle that sold for $215,000.

Byron

· Amanda Phillips to Salvadore Krischke, a single-family residence 8894 North Il Route 2. $238,000, 1,208 square feet, $197 per square-foot

· Diana L. Dennis to Richard Mcquality, a single-family residence 139 South Maple Avenue. $90,500, 886 square feet, $102 per square-foot

Oregon

· Dylan Cheek to Heather Ruchti, a single-family residence 111 North Nohe Avenue. $75,000, 576 square feet, $130 per square-foot

Rochelle

· Oscar Flores acquired a single-family residence 215 Phyllis Avenue. $215,000, 1,372 square feet, $157 per square-foot

· Brenda Herrera purchased a single-family residence 1020 Avenue. $112,000, 1,008 square feet, $111 per square-foot

· Fred J. Horner to Travis Holmes, a single-family residence 221 North 9th Street. $130,000, 1,282 square feet, $101 per square-foot