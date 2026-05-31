Orland Park: Three-bedroom home goes for $490,000

A 1,834-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1985, has changed hands.

The house at 7718 West 157th Place in Orland Park was sold on May 15 for $490,000, or $267 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 10,000 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 1,935-square-foot single-family home at 7747 West Cashew Drive, sold in November 2025, for $483,500, a price per square foot of $250. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 1,628-square-foot single-family house at 7755 West Cashew Drive sold for $530,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 7618 West 157th Street, in August 2025, a 2,052-square-foot single-family house was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.