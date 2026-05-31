Kane County residential properties sales: Sold May 18 to 24

The following is a listing of all residential property transfers in Kane County reported during the week of May 18. There were 79 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,998-square-foot property on Spruce Street in Aurora that sold for $320,000.

Algonquin

· Leonardo S. Rivera and Bernadette M. Rivera to Michele F. Belser, a single-family residence 9 Greyshire Court. $601,000, 3,386 square feet, $177 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Michael L. Walker and Deborah L. Laufenberg to Deborah L. Laufenberg, a single-family residence 1341 White Chapel Lane. $245,000, 2,600 square feet, $94 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

Aurora

· Maricela Gandarilla to Eduardo Gonzalez, a residential property 1358 Monomoy Street, Apt. A. $197,500, 1,116 square feet, $177 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jonathan Bugumba to Ana M Farfan Velazquez, a single-family residence 1735 Windcrest Lane. $282,000, 1,456 square feet, $194 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· James N. Lenert to Paola Hernandez, a single-family residence 1859 Sedgegrass Trail. $425,000, 1,876 square feet, $227 per square-foot, three bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Behemoth Partners LLC obtained a residential property 838 Spruce Street. $125,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Jovanny Villegas to Samuel Reyes, a single-family residence 163 North 4th Street. $185,000, 1,488 square feet, $124 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Eduardo Alvarez to Jose Gutierrez Mosqueda, a residential property 466 Hinman Street. $145,000, 1,118 square feet, $130 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Gandi A. Falcon and Tracey Sherman falcon to I A C Rentals 1986 LLC, a residential property 514 Spruce Street, Unit 217. $320,000, 1,998 square feet, $160 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Kasaundra Shackelford to Kelly Reyes, a residential property 1403 Black Oak Trail. $370,000, 1,840 square feet, $201 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Kendall Partners LTD acquired a single-family residence 312 North Locust Street. $205,000, 1,404 square feet, $146 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Elvira Santillanes bought a single-family residence 812 East New York Street. $234,000, 1,720 square feet, $136 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Maria Guadalupe Cardenas to Jose Mondragon, a single-family residence 557 Howard Avenue. $200,000, one bedroom and one bathroom

Batavia

· Sarah M. Proctor purchased a single-family residence 1220 Davey Drive, Unit 34. $700,000, 3,058 square feet, $229 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Joseph G. Brauer and Alexis Brauer to Christopher L. Link, a single-family residence 344 Douglas Road. $385,000, 1,010 square feet, $381 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Green Pearl International LLC to Brendan Kristopher Wilson, a single-family residence 2706 Duncan Lane. $849,000, 4,073 square feet, $208 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· James A & Shirley A Spoden Joint TE to Ryan P. Cobden, a single-family residence 1012 Edwards Drive. $624,500, 2,565 square feet, $243 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Danielle Rose Stenacha purchased a single-family residence 121 Raddant Road. $460,000, 2,288 square feet, $201 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Polly A. Ernzen to Luke Edward Beckmann, a single-family residence 901 Main Street. $330,000, 1,385 square feet, $238 per square-foot, two bedrooms

· Larry N. Baker, Carol A. Baker and Larry N Baker & Carol A Baker Joint to Shirley Spradling, a residential property 113 South Van Nortwick Avenue. $225,500, 1,094 square feet, $206 per square-foot, two bedrooms

· Michael Carroll obtained a single-family residence 418 Churchill Court, Apt. 11. $465,000, 2,560 square feet, $182 per square-foot, four bedrooms

Carpentersville

· Thomas P. Cardoni to Sergio Arias Montiel, a residential property 225 Ensenada Drive. $330,000, 1,628 square feet, $203 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Jose Antonio Juarez bought a single-family residence 164 Madera Circle. $267,000, 1,628 square feet, $164 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Rosa Segura Flores acquired a residential property 845 Greenwood Avenue. $380,000, 1,810 square feet, $210 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Elfego Ortiz Martinez purchased a single-family residence 1852 Center Drive. $350,000, 1,598 square feet, $219 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Marjorie J Schildknecht Trust to Maricela Malagon hernandez, a single-family residence 7017 Nathan Lane. $450,000, 2,046 square feet, $220 per square-foot, four bedrooms

· Julio Gomez obtained a single-family residence 232 North Green Street. $255,000, 1,277 square feet, $200 per square-foot, three bedrooms

· Alyssa Noravong and Uriel Facio to Luis Antonio He Morales, a single-family residence 34 Cardinal Lane. $264,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Theresa M. Wiener to Alfredo Prado, a single-family residence 2298 Woodside Drive. $285,000, 1,455 square feet, $196 per square-foot, three bedrooms

East Dundee

· Judy A. Ruffatti acquired a residential property 605 Barrington Avenue, Apt. 362. $60,000, one bedroom

Elburn

· Mason Conroy and Briana Bartmann to Cassandra Ortiz, a single-family residence 844 North 1st Street. $280,000, 1,342 square feet, $209 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

Elgin

· Investment Properties LLC to Joseph Fabbrini, a residential property 30 South Commonwealth Avenue. $250,000, 1,088 square feet, $230 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Virginia E Bigler Revocable Living Trust and Virginia E. Bigler to David D. Erickson, a single-family residence 1633 Pebble Beach Circle. $277,000, 1,133 square feet, $244 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Csma BLT LLC to Justin Yair Talav Diaz, a residential property 50 Sheridan Street. $250,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Maas LLC bought a residential property 869 Shuler Street. $226,000, 1,253 square feet, $180 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jose C. Perez to Oscar Nevarez, a single-family residence 286 Hamilton Avenue. $315,000, 1,313 square feet, $240 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· David Larson to Everardo Garcia, a single-family residence 865 South Liberty Street. $135,000, 1,565 square feet, $86 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Margaret T. Conley to Grandview Capital LLC, a residential property 630 Forest Avenue. $240,000, 1,784 square feet, $135 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Syed A. Warsi and Sana Towheed to Katrina Lobue, a single-family residence 336 Hamilton Avenue. $443,500, 1,792 square feet, $247 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Thomas M. Czyz to Dylan C. Sposki, a single-family residence 38W480 McDonald Road. $400,000, 1,580 square feet, $253 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Leonard Laquinlan to Daniel Alfaro Guacaran, a single-family residence 3374 Cameron Drive. $315,000, 1,420 square feet, $222 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Gabriel Antunez Jr. and Maria D. Antunez to Banessa K Rodrigue Granado, a residential property 1780 Pebble Beach Circle. $300,000, 1,446 square feet, $207 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Donna Muttini to Kara N. Lewton, a single-family residence 2038 College Green Drive. $270,000, 1,133 square feet, $238 per square-foot, two bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Diana P. Gabriel to Emily Poupon, a residential property 18 North Melrose Avenue. $339,000, 1,373 square feet, $247 per square-foot, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Suzanne M. Veto to Harold Feick, a single-family residence 1094 Delta Drive. $265,000, 1,170 square feet, $226 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Oscar E. Guerrero and Alix Y. Abonce to Emmanuel Mendez Aranda, a single-family residence 764 Scott Drive. $427,000, 2,426 square feet, $176 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Geneva

· Anthony J. Cascio mariana to Michael Lalagos, a single-family residence 0N535 Charlotte Drive. $700,000, 2,816 square feet, $249 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Michael J. Burke and Nancy L. Burke to Jill Chiappetta, a single-family residence 0N515 Armstrong Lane. $555,000, 2,589 square feet, $214 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jay Trout to Kathryn Grskovich White Revocable Trust and White, a residential property 629 North Lincoln Avenue. $950,000, 3,500 square feet, $271 per square-foot, four bedrooms and five bathrooms

· Jayapal Seshadri and Mary Wassilak to Ravi Desai, a single-family residence 3408 Wild Prairie Lane. $960,000, 4,180 square feet, $230 per square-foot, six bedrooms and five bathrooms

Gilberts

· Opendoor Property Trust acquired a single-family residence 526 Towne Court. $410,000, 2,706 square feet, $152 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

Hampshire

· Ian Rogenski obtained a single-family residence 517 Sawgrass Lane. $475,000, 2,034 square feet, $234 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Koldan Kenneth R & Susan M Family Trust and Kenneth Koldan to Daniel Perritt, a single-family residence 14N850 Engel Road. $850,000, 2,864 square feet, $297 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Angela Craig to Christina Bertolini, a residential property 2561 Ross Street. $256,000

· Resource Bank and Trust 36010001000 to Trenton Vandusen, a residential property 44W465 Plank Road. $760,000, 3,940 square feet, $193 per square-foot, four bedrooms and four bathrooms

· Manuel Rodriguez Orea and Nadia Espejel to Luis F. Mendez, a single-family residence 2562 Cesario Drive. $260,000, 1,219 square feet, $213 per square-foot, two bedrooms and three bathrooms

Huntley

· Karen L Short Revocable Trust and Short to Michael Prus, a single-family residence 13412 Michigan Avenue. $320,000, 1,312 square feet, $244 per square-foot

· Mary A. Nichols to Judith M. Wooten, a single-family residence 12290 Russet Lane. $547,000, 2,258 square feet, $242 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Stephen A Miskovetz Declaration Of Trust and Lisa G Miskovetz Declaration Of Trust to Andrew Kordek, a single-family residence 12382 Wedgemere Drive. $410,000, 1,220 square feet, $336 per square-foot

· Pamela G Risley Living Trust to JV Sunrise Properties LLC, a single-family residence 12333 Black Oak Trail. $350,000, 1,277 square feet, $274 per square-foot

North Aurora

· Gina L. Schonhoff and Gina L Schonhoff Trust to Brian Filippin, a single-family residence 702 Pinehurst Drive. $420,000, 1,781 square feet, $236 per square-foot, three bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Sofia Rivera to Patrick K. Gillock, a single-family residence 200 Linn Court, Apt. D. $210,000, 1,160 square feet, $181 per square-foot, three bedrooms

Pingree Grove

· Sophia Paul to Mark Stachurski, a single-family residence 906 Bristol Street. $475,000, 1,908 square feet, $249 per square-foot

Saint Charles

· Joshua Townsend bought a single-family residence 7N123 Sorrel Court. $925,000, 4,010 square feet, $231 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Society Of Christ In America purchased a single-family residence 5N193 Prairie Rose Drive. $2.6 million, 6,233 square feet, $417 per square-foot, five bedrooms and six bathrooms

· Michael Murphy purchased a single-family residence 3201 Renard Lane. $370,000, 1,770 square feet, $209 per square-foot, two bedrooms and one bathroom

· Constance T. Stadler to Aleksej Bolshakov, a single-family residence 820 Derby Course. $340,000, 1,868 square feet, $182 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Del Carlo Family Trust and Roxana Del Deldelcarlo to Paul Setze, a single-family residence 1907 Shoreline Drive. $821,000, 2,827 square feet, $290 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms

· Jushbeen Shukla bought a single-family residence 1834 South 3rd Place. $365,000, three bedrooms and one bathroom

· Dahl Properties LLC obtained a single-family residence 345 South 2nd Street, Apt. 5. $550,000, 2,908 square feet, $189 per square-foot, four bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Josefina Vargas acquired a single-family residence 41W461 Burlington Road. $480,000, 1,612 square feet, $298 per square-foot, five bedrooms and three bathrooms

Sleepy Hollow

· Michelle R. Michalski to Dru Nelson, a single-family residence 915 Willow Lane. $420,000, 1,808 square feet, $232 per square-foot, three bedrooms

South Elgin

· Marvin Causey and Angela Causey to Marvin Causey, a single-family residence 690 Renee Drive. $350,000, 1,040 square feet, $337 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Jared Anthony Walsh acquired a single-family residence 27 Frederick Court. $410,000, 1,554 square feet, $264 per square-foot, three bedrooms and two bathrooms

· Magnusson, Olof G Living Trust and Magnusson, Nabila Living Trust to Parth N. Patel, a single-family residence 647 Oak Lane. $827,500, 3,588 square feet, $231 per square-foot, four bedrooms and one bathroom

Sugar Grove

· Ronald I. Olsen and Judith L. Olsen to Carl J Schellhase Jr. And Scott M Carlson Trus and Scott M. Carlson, a single-family residence 20 Glengarry Lane. $445,000, 1,808 square feet, $246 per square-foot

· Genna M. Mickey to Henry Richard Sembdner, a single-family residence 222 Meadows Drive. $405,000, 2,216 square feet, $183 per square-foot

· Adam S. Bohlander to Joanna Davis, a single-family residence 467 Snow Street. $439,000, 2,607 square feet, $168 per square-foot, three bedrooms

West Dundee

· Sandra A. Dekoj to John Charles Stanley, a single-family residence 850 Tartans Drive. $515,000, 2,472 square feet, $208 per square-foot, four bedrooms and three bathrooms