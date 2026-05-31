How much were the top 6 most expensive home sales in Ogle County, reported in the week of May 18?

A single-family home in Byron that sold for $238,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of six residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $143,417. The average price per square foot was $133.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $238,000, single-family home at 8894 North Il Route 2

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 8894 North Il Route 2 in Byron. The price was $238,000. The house was built in 1970 and the living area totals 1,208 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $197. The deal was finalized on April 30.

2. $215,000, single-family home at 215 Phyllis Avenue

A 1,372-square-foot single-family residence at 215 Phyllis Avenue in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $215,000, $157 per square foot. The house was built in 1962. The deal was closed on May 1.

3. $130,000, single-family home at 221 North 9th Street

The single-family house at 221 North 9th Street in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $130,000. The home was built in 1915 and has a living area of 1,282 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $101. The transaction was completed on May 1.

4. $112,000, single-family home at 1020 Avenue E

A 1,008-square-foot single-family residence at 1020 Avenue E in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $112,000, $111 per square foot. The home was built in 1972. The deal was finalized on April 28.

5. $90,500, single-family home at 139 South Maple Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 139 South Maple Avenue in Byron has been finalized. The price was $90,500. The house was built in 1978. The transaction was completed on April 27.

6. $75,000, single-family home at 111 North Nohe Avenue

The single-family home at 111 North Nohe Avenue in Oregon has been sold. The total purchase price was $75,000. The home was built in 1937. The deal was closed on April 29.