How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Kane County, May 18 to 24?

A single-family home in St. Charles that sold for $2.6 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County in the past week.

The county saw a total of 88 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $433,074. The average price per square foot was $222.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.6 million, single-family home at 5N193 Prairie Rose Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 5N193 Prairie Rose Drive in St. Charles has been finalized. The price was $2,600,000. The house was built in 2019 and has a living area of 6,233 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $417. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

2. $960,000, six-bedroom house at 3408 Wild Prairie Lane

The single-family home at 3408 Wild Prairie Lane in Geneva has new owners. The price was $960,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 4,180 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $230. The home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 14.

3. $950,000, residential home at 629 North Lincoln Avenue

A 3,500-square-foot residential property at 629 North Lincoln Avenue in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $271 per square foot. The house was built in 1949. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 14.

4. $925,000, single-family home at 7N123 Sorrel Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 7N123 Sorrel Court in St. Charles. The price was $925,000. The house was built in 1998 and the living area totals 4,010 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 11.

5. $850,000, three-bedroom home at 14N850 Engel Road

A 2,864-square-foot single-family residence at 14N850 Engel Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $850,000, $297 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 8.

6. $849,000, single-family home at 2706 Duncan Lane

The sale of the single-family house at 2706 Duncan Lane in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $849,000. The home was built in 1998 and has a living area of 4,073 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $208. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.

7. $827,500, four-bedroom home at 647 Oak Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 647 Oak Lane in South Elgin. The price was $827,500. The house was built in 2003 and the living area totals 3,588 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $231. The home features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 8.

8. $821,000, single-family home at 1907 Shoreline Drive

The single-family house at 1907 Shoreline Drive in St. Charles has new owners. The price was $821,000. The house was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,827 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $290. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 12.

9. $760,000, residential home at 44W465 Plank Road

A 3,940-square-foot residential property at 44W465 Plank Road in Hampshire has been sold. The total purchase price was $760,000, $193 per square foot. The house was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 13.

10. $700,000, four-bedroom house at 0N535 Charlotte Drive

A 2,816-square-foot single-family residence at 0N535 Charlotte Drive in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $249 per square foot. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.