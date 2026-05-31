How much were the 10 most expensive properties sales in Will County, May 18-24?

A single-family home in Frankfort that sold for $2.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 144 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $379,981, or $201 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.3 million, nine-bedroom property at 22660 South Harlem Avenue

A 6,990-square-foot property at 22660 South Harlem Avenue in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,300,000, $329 per square foot. The property was built in 1992. The property features nine bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 4.

2. $1.01 million, single-family home at 2791 Spinner Court

The sale of the single-family house at 2791 Spinner Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,010,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,420 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $295. The deal was closed on May 7.

3. $990,000, single-family home at 3507 Grassmere Road

A 3,325-square-foot single-family home at 3507 Grassmere Road in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $990,000, $298 per square foot. The home was built in 2003. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

4. $805,000, four-bedroom home at 2238 Allegany Drive

The single-family residence at 2238 Allegany Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $805,000. The home was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,663 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $302. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 4.

5. $760,000, four-bedroom house at 1977 Edgeview Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1977 Edgeview Drive in New Lenox. The price was $760,000. The house was built in 2007. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 7.

6. $742,500, single-family home at 2438 Wendover Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 2438 Wendover Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $742,500. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 2,384 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $311. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 4.

7. $707,500, single-family home at 3847 Gold Cup Lane

The single-family house at 3847 Gold Cup Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $707,500. The home was built in 2020. The deal was finalized on May 7.

8. $697,327, property at 1901 Aaron Drive

The property at 1901 Aaron Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $697,327. The deal was closed on May 7.

9. $694,000, single-family home at 21942 Princeton Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 21942 Princeton Circle in Frankfort. The price was $694,000. The transaction was completed on May 4.

10. $670,000, single-family home at 13741 West Elizabeth Lane

The single-family residence at 13741 West Elizabeth Lane in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $670,000. The deal was closed on May 5.