How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in La Salle County, May 18 to 24?

A single-family home in Marseilles that sold for $537,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 34 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $175,132, or $124 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $537,500, single-family home at 2935 Cottonwood Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2935 Cottonwood Lane in Marseilles. The price was $537,500. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 2,938 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The transaction was completed on May 7.

2. $415,000, single-family home at 1631 Timber Lane

The single-family residence at 1631 Timber Lane in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $415,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 2,688 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $154. The deal was closed on May 7.

3. $390,000, single-family home at 1719 Lake Holiday Drive

A 1,414-square-foot single-family residence at 1719 Lake Holiday Drive in Sandwich has been sold. The total purchase price was $390,000, $276 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The deal was finalized on May 4.

4. $370,000, single-family home at 2520 Champlain Street

A 2,316-square-foot single-family residence at 2520 Champlain Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $160 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The deal was closed on May 1.

5. $324,000, single-family home at 305 Florence Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 305 Florence Drive in Utica has been finalized. The price was $324,000. The house was built in 1991 and has a living area of 1,832 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The transaction was completed on May 1.

6. $299,500, single-family home at 420 Adams Street

The single-family residence at 420 Adams Street in Ottawa has new owners. The price was $299,500. The house was built in 1940 and has a living area of 1,620 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The deal was finalized on May 7.

7. $240,000, single-family home at 1525 Clark Street

A 1,374-square-foot single-family residence at 1525 Clark Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $240,000, $175 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The deal was closed on May 7.

8. $232,500, single-family home at 1681 North 33rd Road

A 1,557-square-foot single-family residence at 1681 North 33rd Road in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $232,500, $149 per square foot. The home was built in 1974. The deal was finalized on May 4.

9. $200,000, single-family home at 1307 West Washington Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1307 West Washington Street in Ottawa. The price was $200,000. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 1,292 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $155. The transaction was completed on May 5.

10. $199,500, single-family home at 1610 Pike Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1610 Pike Street in Peru has been finalized. The price was $199,500. The house was built in 1939 and has a living area of 1,122 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The transaction was completed on May 6.