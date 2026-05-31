How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kankakee County, reported May 18-24?

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $565,500 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County in the past week.

In total, 32 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $219,609, or $180 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $565,500, single-family home at 3763 Serenity Parkway

A 3,427-square-foot single-family residence at 3763 Serenity Parkway in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $565,500, $165 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 6.

2. $565,000, rural residence at 5996 West 2000n Road

The sale of the rural residence at 5996 West 2000n Road in Bonfield has been finalized. The price was $565,000. The deal was closed on May 4.

3. $475,000, rural residence at 17349 East 9000n Road

The rural residence at 17349 East 9000n Road in Grant Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $475,000. The deal was finalized on May 4.

4. $380,000, single-family home at 113 Foley Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 113 Foley Drive in Essex. The price was $380,000. The deal was closed on May 8.

5. $350,000, single-family home at 578 South Poplar Street

The single-family residence at 578 South Poplar Street in Manteno has new owners. The price was $350,000. The deal was finalized on May 8.

6. $315,000, single-family home at 1565 Stefanie Lane

The single-family residence at 1565 Stefanie Lane in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $315,000. The transaction was completed on May 8.

7. $280,000, single-family home at 326 East Butler Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 326 East Butler Avenue in Grant Park. The price was $280,000. The deal was finalized on May 6.

8. $270,000, single-family home at 609 North Monroe Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 609 North Monroe Avenue in Bradley has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The transaction was completed on May 6.

9. $250,000, single-family home at 415 North Walnut Street

The single-family residence at 415 North Walnut Street in Momence has new owners. The price was $250,000. The deal was closed on May 5.

10. $250,000, single-family home at 1436 East Eagle Street

The single-family residence at 1436 East Eagle Street in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000. The deal was closed on May 4.