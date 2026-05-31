Elmhurst: Single-family home goes for $815,000

The single-family residence located at 558 North Oaklawn Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on May 7, for $815,000, or $366 per square foot.

The home, built in 1979, has an interior space of 2,226 square feet. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,276 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been sold nearby:

· At 568 North West Avenue, in March, a 1,154-square-foot single-family house was sold for $419,000, a price per square foot of $363.

· In March, a single-family home at 566 North Comstock Avenue sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $280.

· A single-family home at 624 North Belden Avenue, sold in April, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $301.