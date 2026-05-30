What were the best deals for residential properties in DuPage / Cook County the week of May 18?

A single-family home in Tinley Park that sold for $400,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $493,694. The average price per square foot was $124. A total of 1702 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 8,527 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $400,000, single-family home at 8445 162nd Street

The single-family home at 8445 162nd Street in Tinley Park has new owners. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,251 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $320. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 13.

2. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 2727 North Mont Clare Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2727 North Mont Clare Avenue in Chicago. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1924 and the living area totals 1,005 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $398. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 8.

3. $400,000, single-family home at 104 East McClellan Street

A 1,525-square-foot single-family house at 104 East McClellan Street in Bartlett has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $262 per square foot. The house was built in 1979. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on April 30.

4. $400,000, single-family home at 9422 Central Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 9422 Central Avenue in Oak Lawn has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The home was built in 1958 and has a living area of 2,800 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $143. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.

5. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 28 West Devon Avenue

A 1,710-square-foot single-family house at 28 West Devon Avenue in Glendale Heights has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $234 per square foot. The home was built in 1976. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 7.

6. $400,000, condominium at 1 Itasca Place, Unit 209

A sale has been finalized for the condominium at 1 Itasca Place, Unit 209 in Itasca. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 1,931 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

7. $400,000, condominium at 2647 North Kedzie Avenue, Unit 2K

The sale of the condominium at 2647 North Kedzie Avenue, Unit 2K in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 1928. The deal was finalized on May 13.

8. $400,000, single-family home at 14712 South 88th Avenue

A 1,404-square-foot single-family residence at 14712 South 88th Avenue in Orland Park has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $285 per square foot. The home was built in 1971. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 11.

9. $400,000, condominium at 1841 South Calumet Avenue, Apt. 1903

The condominium at 1841 South Calumet Avenue, Apt. 1903 in Chicago has new owners. The price was $400,000. The condo was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,205 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $332. The condo has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 14.

10. $400,000, condominium at 1414 North Bridgeport Drive

A 1,750-square-foot condominium at 1414 North Bridgeport Drive in Mount Prospect has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $229 per square foot. The condo was built in 1974. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 14.