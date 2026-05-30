McHenry County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of May 18

A residential home in Fox Lake that sold for $286,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County in the past week was $368,684. The average price per square foot ended up at $56. A total of 98 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,978 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $286,000, residential home at 7118 Hidden Green Circle

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 7118 Hidden Green Circle in Fox Lake. The price was $286,000. The deal was closed on May 4.

2. $287,000, residential home at 163 Terry Court

The residential property at 163 Terry Court in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $287,000. The transaction was completed on May 5.

3. $290,000, residential home at 425 East Broadway Avenue

A 1,956-square-foot residential property at 425 East Broadway Avenue in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000, $148 per square foot. The house was built in 1954. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 6.

4. $290,000, residential home at 616 2nd Avenue

The sale of the residential property at 616 2nd Avenue in Marengo has been finalized. The price was $290,000. The house was built in 1996. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 8.

5. $290,000, residential home at 3338 Cottonwood Court

A 1,625-square-foot residential property at 3338 Cottonwood Court in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,000, $178 per square foot. The house was built in 1997. The deal was finalized on May 6.

6. $290,500, residential home at 3915 Maple Avenue

A 1,000-square-foot residential property at 3915 Maple Avenue in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $290,500, $291 per square foot. The home was built in 1965. The transaction was completed on May 6.

7. $292,500, residential home at 324 New Haven Drive

A 1,872-square-foot residential property at 324 New Haven Drive in Cary has been sold. The total purchase price was $292,500, $156 per square foot. The house was built in 2001. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

8. $300,000, residential home at 2402 Michael Street

The sale of the residential property at 2402 Michael Street in Wonder Lake has been finalized. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,186 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The deal was closed on May 6.

9. $300,000, residential home at 916 Essex Court

The residential property at 916 Essex Court in McHenry has new owners. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1970 and has a living area of 1,588 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The deal was finalized on May 5.

10. $300,000, residential home at 452 Lakeside Road

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 452 Lakeside Road in Crystal Lake. The price was $300,000. The house was built in 1932 and the living area totals 1,486 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $202. The transaction was completed on May 7.