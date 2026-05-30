Kane County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of May 18

A single-family home in South Elgin that sold for $350,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County in the past week was $433,074, or $229 per square foot. A total of 88 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,928 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $350,000, single-family home at 690 Renee Drive

A 1,040-square-foot single-family residence at 690 Renee Drive in South Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $350,000, $337 per square foot. The home was built in 1985. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 8.

2. $350,000, single-family home at 1852 Center Drive

The single-family house at 1852 Center Drive in Carpentersville has new owners. The price was $350,000. The home was built in 1964 and has a living area of 1,598 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $219. The house features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 8.

3. $365,000, three-bedroom house at 1834 South 3rd Place

The sale of the single-family home at 1834 South 3rd Place in Saint Charles has been finalized. The price was $365,000. The home was built in 1954. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 13.

4. $365,000, single-family home at 1589 Deer Pointe Drive

The single-family house at 1589 Deer Pointe Drive in South Elgin has been sold. The total purchase price was $365,000. The transaction was completed on May 12.

5. $370,000, two-bedroom house at 3201 Renard Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3201 Renard Lane in Saint Charles. The price was $370,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,770 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $209. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was finalized on May 8.

6. $370,000, residential home at 1403 Black Oak Trail

A 1,840-square-foot residential property at 1403 Black Oak Trail in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $370,000, $201 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The house features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 12.

7. $380,000, single-family home at 410 West Reader Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 410 West Reader Street in Elburn. The price was $380,000. The house was built in 1900. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.

8. $380,000, residential home at 845 Greenwood Avenue

A 1,810-square-foot residential property at 845 Greenwood Avenue in Carpentersville has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $210 per square foot. The home was built in 1973. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on May 11.

9. $385,000, three-bedroom house at 344 Douglas Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 344 Douglas Road in Batavia has been finalized. The price was $385,000. The home was built in 1956 and has a living area of 1,010 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $381. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 8.

10. $400,000, three-bedroom home at 38W480 McDonald Road

The single-family home at 38W480 McDonald Road in Elgin has new owners. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,580 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The house has three bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 13.