DeKalb County: Best deals on residential properties in the week of May 18

A single-family home in DeKalb that sold for $155,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DeKalb County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DeKalb County in the past week was $363,176. The average price per square foot was $347. A total of 17 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,236 square feet, two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $50,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $155,000, single-family home at 3015 Wedgewood Drive

The single-family residence at 3015 Wedgewood Drive in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $155,000. The deal was closed on April 30.

2. $185,000, single-family home at 1827 Kerrybrook Court

A 1,050-square-foot single-family home at 1827 Kerrybrook Court in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000, $176 per square foot. The home was built in 1989. The home features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 1.

3. $195,000, two-bedroom house at 1804 Raintree Court

The sale of the single-family house at 1804 Raintree Court in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $195,000. The house was built in 1973. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 1.

4. $214,000, two-bedroom home at 635 Stonegate Drive

The single-family home at 635 Stonegate Drive in Sycamore has been sold. The total purchase price was $214,000. The house was built in 2009. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 1.

5. $230,000, residential home at 126 Park Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 126 Park Avenue in DeKalb. The price was $230,000. The deal was closed on May 4.

6. $260,000, single-family home at 827 North 10th Street

The single-family house at 827 North 10th Street in DeKalb has new owners. The price was $260,000. The deal was finalized on May 1.

7. $275,000, single-family home at 3232 Napa Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3232 Napa Court in DeKalb. The price was $275,000. The transaction was completed on May 1.

8. $292,500, condominium at 404 Anjali Court

The sale of the condominium at 404 Anjali Court in Sycamore has been finalized. The price was $292,500. The deal was finalized on May 1.